BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) -Sending anonymous tips to the Beavercreek Police Department just got easier.

The Beavercreek Police Department has a mobile app for residents to alert police of crime in the area.

The app was developed by tip411. The police department says it’s an innovative way to help the public connect with officers.

The Beavercreek PD app and tip411 anonymous text a tip system are 100 percent anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender.

The Beavercreek PD app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store, or by visiting the Beavercreek Police Department website.

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website and Facebook page.