Brent Spence maintenance to cause closures, delays beginning Friday

Brent Spence Bridge maintenance will cause several delays and closures for the next two months.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Monday that routine maintenance on the bridge will begin Friday. The bridge carries Interstate 71/75 across the Ohio River between Covington and Cincinnati.

Maintenance work will take place in three phases, with two lanes on each deck closed at a time, KTC officials said.

Closures will begin with the two easternmost lanes, moving across to the two middle lanes and ending with work in the two westernmost lanes.

Each phase will take approximately 15-20 days, weather permitting. Some temporary overnight lane closures after this two-month period will continue for another three months.

Beginning Friday, traffic will be reduced to one lane for a period of time over the weekend as traffic barriers are put into place. Two lanes will be open in both directions and the traffic pattern for the first phase of work will be in place no later than Monday morning rush hour.

In addition to the lane closures on the bridge, there also will be several ramp closures affecting access to the bridge. The following ramps will be closed Friday for approximately two months.

In Ohio:

The ramp to I-71 South from Fort Washington Way

The ramp to I-71 South from Third Street

In Kentucky:

The ramp from Fourth Street in Covington to I-71/I-75 North

The ramp from I-71/I-75 South to Erlanger/KY 236

Crews will replace the concrete surface on the bridge, upgrade the lighting and drainage systems, repair steelwork and complete other general maintenance tasks.

Some short-term ramp closures will be scheduled on weekends. For more information on the closure and detour details, click here.