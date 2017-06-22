Cubs send Middletown native Schwarber to AAA

FILE - In this March 26, 2016, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber leaves the batter's box during the team's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Mesa, Ariz. Schwarber could return for the Cubs if they make it to the World Series. The Cubs had ruled Schwarber out for the year after he tore two ligaments in his left knee during an outfield collision in April. But a couple of positive medical reports led the team to activate the catcher/outfielder from the 60-day disabled list on Saturday so it could check him out in the Arizona Fall League.

MIAMI (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have demoted struggling slugger Kyle Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa.

Schwarber, the fourth overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft, is batting just .171 with 12 homers and 28 RBIs in 64 games. There was no immediate announcement of a corresponding move.

Schwarber made his major league debut in 2015 and hit .246 with 16 homers and 43 RBIs in 69 games. He missed most of last season with a leg injury after a frightening outfield collision, then returned in October to help the Cubs win the World Series for the first time since 1908.

Chicago is 36-35 heading into Thursday night’s game at Miami.

