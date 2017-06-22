Dogs eat free at Einstein Bros. Bagels

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (WDTN) – Dog owners can treat their furry friends to breakfast all summer long.

Einstein Bros. Bagels is hosting a ‘Dogs Eat Free’ promotion for National Take Your Pet to Work Week.

The promotion is good for Thursday, June 22 and Friday, June 23.

Don’t let your dogs whimper yet! After the promotion, dogs can eat free every Tuesday during the summer.

Pet owners will need to print out this coupon or show the copy of the coupon on their mobile device for their dog to eat for free.

The company says to make sure to take a picture using the hashtag, #BarkForBagels, on social media while your dog enjoys a treat.