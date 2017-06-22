Dragons begin 2nd half with loss to Lake County

DAYTON, Ohio—Lake County’s Gavin Collins belted a tie-breaking home run in the top of the 10th inning as the Captains overcame a four-run deficit to defeat the Dayton Dragons 8-7 on Thursday night. The game was the opener to the second half in the Midwest League.

The Dragons led 6-3 after seven innings before Lake County scored four runs in the eighth to take a 7-6 lead. The Dragons were down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth when Kevin Franklin reached on a two-base throwing error by Collins, the Lake County third baseman, to keep the game alive. Bruce Yari followed with a single to center field to bring in the tying run as the game went to extra innings. But Collins, who had committed the costly error in the ninth, connected on a one-out solo home run in the 10th to give the Captains the lead.

The Dragons had a chance in the bottom of the 10th. With two outs, Jose Siri delivered his fourth hit and third double of the game. But John Sansone flied out to center field to end the contest.

The Dragons got off to a quick lead in the first inning when Siri led off with a double and Sansone followed with a home run, his fifth of the year, to make it 2-0. After Lake County’s Emmanuel Tapia connected on his first of two home runs on the night in the top of the second, the Dragons answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-1 lead. Siri delivered a run-scoring single in the inning before Sansone walked with the bases loaded to force in a run, and Taylor Trammell followed with a sacrifice fly. Lake County responded with single runs in the third and fourth innings to make it 5-3.

The Dragons added a run in the seventh before Lake County scored four in the eighth, all charged to Dragons reliever Joel Kuhnel. Sandy Lugo (0-1) gave up the home run in the 10th and was charged with the loss.

Dragons starting pitcher Andrew Jordan worked six innings and struck out a season high nine batters without giving up a walk. He surrendered three runs on five hits.

The Dragons finished with eight hits. Siri had the Dragons first four-hit game of the season. Yari had two hits and Sansone had the home run and three runs batted in.

Notes: The Dragons announced 10 roster transactions prior to Thursday’s game. Infielders Brantley Bell, Luis Gonzalez, and James Vasquez along with relief pitcher Ryan Hendrix were promoted from Dayton to Advanced-A Daytona. Pitcher Matt Blandino was transferred from Dayton to Billings. Those five were replaced on the roster by five new players. Infielders Kevin Franklin and Gabriel Ovalle along with outfielder Malik Collymore and relief pitcher Lucas Benenati were all promoted to Dayton from extended spring training. Relief pitcher Sandy Lugo was assigned to Dayton from Daytona.

Up Next: The Dragons host the Captains again on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field in the second game of the series. Ty Boyles (2-2, 5.46) will start for the Dragons against Lake County’s Juan Hillman (3-3, 6.44). The game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26).