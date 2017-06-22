GEICO Skytypers to make first-time appearance at Dayton air show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time ever, the GEICO Skytypers will appear at this weekend’s Vectren Dayton Air Show.

They use vintage 1940’s military aircraft to write messages in the sky with smoke.

The letters are as tall as the Empire State Building, according to pilot Jim Record.

“If the weather stays like today – if it’s good, if it’s blue skies. We’ll go up and do our sky typing. We actually type messages in the sky,” Record said, Thursday.

“They’re as tall as the empire state building, they stretch out five to eight miles.”

The group will fly wingtip to wingtip, typing giant letters in the sky, in a matter of seconds.

People on the ground will be able to see the words from miles away.

The Skytypers will also roar over the crowd in a low-level precision-flying demonstration, showing off combat tactics and maneuvers popular during World War II.

“To be able to take these out to an airshow like this and demonstrate them to the public, especially the World War II guys – they all know this airplane. Every allied pilot flew this airplane,” Record said.

“This is the first time we’ve had the chance to come out to Dayton and perform for you. We’re really excited about it.”

Most of the pilots are former military – including Record whose been flying with the Skytypers since 1992.