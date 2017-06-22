Juror says Cosby trial panel almost evenly split

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PITTSBURGH (AP) —  A juror in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial says the panel was almost evenly split in its deliberations.

The juror told The Associated Press on Thursday that a similar number of jurors wanted to convict the 79-year-old entertainer as acquit him.

He’s the second juror to speak out after the jury deadlocked in the Pennsylvania case. A mistrial was declared Saturday after 52 hours of deliberations.

Another juror told ABC News that jurors voted 10-2 to convict Cosby on two counts. The juror who spoke to the AP confirmed that vote but said three people then changed their minds. He said the panel was typically more evenly split.

The juror spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the sensitive deliberations.

