Jurors to deliberate a 5th day in police shooting retrial

Associated Press, Dan Sewell Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, Ray Tensing enters court for the first time since his mistrial in Cincinatti. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with the murder of Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Leslie Ghiz, the judge now presiding in the police shooting case plans to discuss the second trial for Tensing. Ghiz scheduled a Monday morning, Dec. 12, hearing on Tensing’s retrial. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurors will continue deliberations into a fifth day in a former University of Cincinnati police officer’s second trial, longer than the deadlocked jury did in his first trial.

After a full day Thursday, jurors in Ray Tensing’s murder retrial have deliberated nearly 26 hours, compared to 25 hours over four days before a mistrial was declared last November. The white former officer is also charged with voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist.

