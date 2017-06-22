Jurors to deliberate a 5th day in police shooting retrial

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurors will continue deliberations into a fifth day in a former University of Cincinnati police officer’s second trial, longer than the deadlocked jury did in his first trial.

After a full day Thursday, jurors in Ray Tensing’s murder retrial have deliberated nearly 26 hours, compared to 25 hours over four days before a mistrial was declared last November. The white former officer is also charged with voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist.