Jury in Day 4 of deliberations in police shooting retrial

Ray Tensing, right, listens as his interview with Cincinnati police investigators is played during his retrial Friday, June 9, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. In the second day of testimony Friday, June 9, 2017, in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's murder retrial over the fatal shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 2015 traffic stop, Ohio jurors saw Tensing's videotaped statement to Cincinnati police investigators in which he said he believed DuBose "was actively trying to kill me" with the car he was driving. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI (AP) – Jurors are returning Thursday for a fourth day of deliberations in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who shot an unarmed black motorist.

They have deliberated for about 18 hours since getting the case Monday.

Ray Tensing’s first trial ended in a hung jury last November after about 25 hours of deliberations over four days on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

The 27-year-old Tensing says he feared for his life in 2015 when 43-year-old Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop over a missing front license plate. Prosecutors say Tensing had no reason to shoot him.

