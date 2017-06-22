Man sentenced to death for girlfriend’s murder

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Illinois man convicted of abducting his estranged girlfriend from Kentucky and killing her along an Ohio interstate has been sentenced to receive the death penalty.

A judge in southwest Ohio’s Warren County sentenced Brookport, Illinois, resident Terry Froman on Thursday. The judge followed the recommendation of jurors who this month found Froman guilty of aggravated murder and kidnapping in the September 2014 slaying of Kimberly Thomas.

A message left at Froman’s attorney’s office hasn’t been returned.

Froman’s attorney said during the trial evidence would show “mitigating factors.”

Prosecutors say Froman became vengeful when Thomas ordered him out of her Mayfield, Kentucky, home. They say Froman abducted Thomas from Kentucky after fatally shooting Thomas’ 17-year-old son, Michael E. Mohney.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell says the judge and jury agreed the death penalty was warranted after hearing testimony that Froman’s family pleaded with him for several hours to let Thomas go. Those pleas came after Froman has already killed Thomas’ son in Kentucky. Froman refused, fatally shooting Thomas before being taken into custody.

After a judge sentenced Froman to death, Thomas’ father Terry read letters from several family members, including Kimberly Thomas’ mother, brother and surviving child. He also spoke about the loss of his daughter, before sentencing was carried out for the kidnapping charges. Froman received 17 additional years, on top of the death sentence, on the kidnapping charges.

Fornshell says Froman didn’t react to the death sentence as the judge read the verdict.

Froman faces charges in Kentucky for Mohney’s death.