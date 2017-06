OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Our partners at the Dayton Business Journal says the Wright Memorial Public Library is getting a $250,000 grant.

The grant was awarded to the library The Jack W. and Sally D. Eichelberger Foundation of The Dayton Foundation.

The money will be used to upgrade and add to the library:

Historic reading rooms and foyer

Create a small conference room

A study area

Circulation and research desks

The project is expected to start later this year.