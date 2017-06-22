Officers run for a cause

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officers are running for a special cause.

For more than 30 years, police officers from around the country have raised money and awareness for Special Olympics.

Officers from Dayton and other Montgomery County jurisdictions will run in the 2017 Ohio Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

The race is about a 5.6 mile run from the Safety Building to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The race began at 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

