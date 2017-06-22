Ohio officer’s partner testifies fatal shooting unnecessary

By Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) — The partner of a Cleveland police patrolman who is on trial for the fatal shooting of an unarmed burglary suspect has testified the shooting wasn’t necessary.

Cleveland.com reports Patrolman Gregory King testified Wednesday in Cleveland Municipal Court that he didn’t fear for his life when partner Alan Buford shot 18-year-old Brandon Jones once in the chest in March 2015. Buford is charged with negligent homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor.

King testified Buford shot Jones within seconds of the officers grabbing him outside a store he had broken into.

Jones was black, as is Buford.

Cleveland.com reports Buford’s attorney sought to show the danger the officers faced that night. King testified he kept his gun pointed at Jones before the shooting.

A judge, not a jury, will decide the case.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s