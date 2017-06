TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force said Thursday they will hold a checkpoint in the Trotwood area Saturday.

The exact location will be announced Saturday.

The goals of the checkpoint are to raise public awareness of the consequences of impaired driving, reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes and make the roadways a safer.

Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout Montgomery County at various times during the months of June and July.