PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall

Volunteers put out sand bags due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Cindy in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy sent drenching rain bands over the north Gulf Coast on Wednesday, swamping low-lying coastal roads and pushing a waterspout ashore in one beachfront community as residents from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle warily eyed the storm's slow crawl toward land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert2

Volunteers put out sand bags due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Cindy in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy sent drenching rain bands over the north Gulf Coast on Wednesday, swamping low-lying coastal roads and pushing a waterspout ashore in one beachfront community as residents from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle warily eyed the storm's slow crawl toward land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Volunteers put out sand bags due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Cindy in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy sent drenching rain bands over the north Gulf Coast on Wednesday, swamping low-lying coastal roads and pushing a waterspout ashore in one beachfront community as residents from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle warily eyed the storm's slow crawl toward land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Jonas Cheramie, left, and his sister Lainey Cheramie, watch storm clouds from Tropical Storm Cindy, as they babysit A.J. Aaron, 5, in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Don Noel carries his daughter Alexis, 8, with his wife Lauren, right as they walk through a flooded roadway to check on their boat in the West End section of New Orleans, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy formed Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico, hovering south of Louisiana as it churned tides and spun bands of heavy, potentially flooding rain onto the central and eastern Gulf Coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Esther Martens walk through a flooded roadway to get to her car in the West End section of New Orleans, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy formed Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico, hovering south of Louisiana as it churned tides and spun bands of heavy, potentially flooding rain onto the central and eastern Gulf Coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Jonas Cheramie, left, and his sister Lainey Cheramie, watch storm clouds from Tropical Storm Cindy, as they babysit A.J. Aaron, 5, in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The dugout of a baseball field is destroyed in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, as severe weather from Tropical Storm Cindy brushed along the northwest coast of Florida Wednesday morning. (Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)

An unidentified man looks at a truck that was crushed by a falling tree in Fort Walton Beach, Florida on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. This Florida panhandle community was hit by a wave of severe weather Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Cindy churns through the Gulf of Mexico. (Tom Mclaughlin/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)

A Destin Beach Safety truck drives past tourists as it patrols the shoreline along Destin, Fla., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy has churned up the Gulf of Mexico, causing dangerous surf and closing beaches along the Florida panhandle. (Annie Blanks/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)

Storm surge and heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Cindy cause flooding in many areas of the Mississippi coast, including this area at the foot of Washington Avenue just off Front Beach in Ocean Springs, Miss., Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Warren Kulo/The Mississippi Press via AP)

Storm surge, coupled with high tide, leaves a pier on East Beach in Ocean Springs nearly submerged as Tropical Storm Cindy moves onshore in Ocean Springs, Miss., Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Warren Kulo/The Mississippi Press via AP)

Nicole Cameron and Beverly Allison stock up on supplies Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at The Big Store on Bolivar Peninsula in preparation for the storm. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center to raise its readiness level. He also activated four Texas Task Force 1 boat squads and two Texas Military Department vehicles squads of five vehicles each to respond to any weather-related emergencies. (Guiseppe Barranco/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP)

Tricia Hayes records images of unusually large waves created by Tropical Storm Cindy on Bolivar Peninsula, Texas, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center to raise its readiness level. He also activated four Texas Task Force 1 boat squads and two Texas Military Department vehicles squads of five vehicles each to respond to any weather-related emergencies. (Guiseppe Barranco/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP)

Signage indicates to drivers that The Big Store on Bolivar Peninsula, Texas is out of gas as a storm pushed towards landfall Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center to raise its readiness level. He also activated four Texas Task Force 1 boat squads and two Texas Military Department vehicles squads of five vehicles each to respond to any weather-related emergencies. (Guiseppe Barranco/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP)

Vehicles navigate past waves and debris washing over State Highway 87 as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in High Island, Texas. (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Dustin Shelton fills sandbags at Orange County Precinct 3's maintenance barn in Bridge City, Texas, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in preparation for Tropical Storm Cindy. (Ryan Pelham/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP)