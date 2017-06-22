Church music director indicted for sexual relationship with a minor

Photo from Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Mug Shot: John Slate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Thursday a church music director has been indicted in connection with having a sexual relationship with a minor for a number of years.

John Riley Slate, 48, of Dayton met the victim when he was the music director at a church. The victim was taking voice lessons from Slate.

The victim reported the sexual relationship with Slate to West Carrollton Police. The victim told police she was 15-years-old when the relationship started.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Slate on one count of sexual battery and other charges.

The prosecuting attorney’s office said Slate’s arraignment is scheduled for July 6.

