Sidney Ohio teen wins a wild ride with an aerobatic pilot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local high school student got the ride of her life, at the Dayton International Airport, after winning an essay contest.

Seventeen-year-old Annie Steman got to go up in the air with aerobatic pilot Sean Tucker, who’s in town for the Vectren Dayton Air Show.

“It was just absolutely amazing. It was indescribable,” Steman said.

“Honestly, It was just the coolest thing. I’m still on cloud nine or however many cloud are up there. That was just the coolest thing. I loved it.”

The Fairlawn High School student got the opportunity after entering and winning Tucker’s Young Eagles essay contest.

Tucker performs at air shows across the country and for each one, he gives young fans a chance to climb on board and even take control of his aircraft, themselves.

“We did some barrel rolls. We did some loops. I actually got to do a loop myself and I think it went okay because I’m here. It was just absolutely crazy,” Steman said.

The duo went as fast as 220 miles per hour and pulled off a series of moves.

Tucker said it was one of the best rides he’s ever done.

“You are my funnest ride,” Tucker told Steman.

“Your joy – I could have stayed up. We were running out of gas.

“She pulled 6G. Her headset starts coming off. She upside down trying to get her headset on with a big smile on – she had a 6G smile on her face.”

Tucker’s been flying since the 1970’s and has performed at hundreds of air shows.

He can fly backwards, tail-first, and straight down.

He said his goal with his Young Eagles competition is to allow everyone a chance to join him in his sky dance.

“It’s just a choreographed dance,” he said.

“The maneuvers are a barrel roll, a loop, a hammerhead, and you just tie everything together to make it a wonderful waltz… We did a little tango.”