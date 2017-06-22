Video shows motorcyclist kicking car before multi-car crash

SANTA CLARITA, CA (WCMH) — A nearby driver was recording when a road-rage incident between a motorcyclist and a driver in California turned into a chain-reaction multi-car crash.

It happened around 6am Wednesday on the 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita, California, KNBC reported.

Witness Chris Traber said it all started when a gray car inadvertently cut off a passing motorcycle.

“Words went back and forth,” Traber told KNBC.

The video then shows the motorcyclist kick the side of the car. The car then swerved into the motorcycle.

The driver of the car lost control and hit the median before hitting the median and then a pickup truck. The pickup truck overturned during the crash.

The driver of the truck was hospitalized with moderate injuries, KTLA reported.

Police said the motorcyclist did not stop after the crash. Police are treating the incident as a possible hit and run.