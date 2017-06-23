$20,000 in reward money given out for help catching inmates

In this June 15, 2017 photo released by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, escaped Georgia inmates Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe pose for a booking photo in Tenn. The end of the road for the two inmates, Dubose, and Donnie Russell Rowe sought in the killings of their guards on a Georgia prison bus turned out to be the driveway of a homeowner in rural Tennessee, who held them at gunpoint, June 15, 2017, until reinforcements arrived. (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia authorities have given $10,000 apiece to two Tennessee households for help catching two inmates accused of killing their guards while escaping from a prison bus.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in an email Friday that the agency decided to equally split the $20,000 portion of the reward it had offered. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said the recipients’ names are being withheld at their request.

A total of $130,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest of Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe. It wasn’t immediately clear if or when other parts of the reward would be distributed.

The two Georgia prisoners face charges including murder in the killings of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue on June 13. They were arrested two days later in Tennessee.

