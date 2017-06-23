$5.3k stolen in tools from truck

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to a parking lot on the 1200 block of Brown Street Thursday afternoon.

The victim told police he parked his black 2016 Ford F550 in the back corner of the parking lot to go to lunch.

When the workers arrived at the site, one of the employees asked the worker if he left his toolbox open in the truck.

Then, the worker looked in his truck and saw that the toolbox was empty.

Police say the tools that were stolen were worth around $5,300.00.

No suspects have been found.