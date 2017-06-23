All Vectren Dayton Air Show parking to be in paved lots this year

By Published:

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A day of heavy rain in the Miami Valley is forcing a parking change for the Vectren Dayton Air Show.

Everyone attending this year’s air will park in paved lots. Traditionally, people are able to park in fields near the airport, but wet conditions have made those fields unsuitable for parking.

Air show officials worked with the Vandalia Police Department, Butler Township Police Department, Ohio Sate Patrol, Dayton International Airport and Butler High School to accommodate all of this year’s patronts.

People entering or leaving the show through the I-75 Northwoods Boulevard exit or National Road will be directed to one of four parking lots by signs and police officers.

General admission parking will offer two lots. The main lot will be at the former Emery Freight building on Old Springfield Road. The second lot will be at Butler High School on Dixie Highway.

Shuttles will run continuously to transport people to the show. Those shuttles will drop people off at the main gate.

All pavilion and Chalet ticket holders should have a P-Lot parking pass hanging from their rear-view mirror. The new P-Lot location is off Northwoods Boulevard at the site of the former Mahle building.

Shuttles will run continuously for people in this lot as well.

All Chairman’s Club and other VIP Parking Pass holders with a pass hanging from their rear-view mirror will now park on a paved area inside the fence near the show’s main gate. People should follow VIP directional signs and police/security personnel directions.

Sunday’s show gate will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.daytonairshow.com.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s