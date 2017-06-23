Attorney announces insanity defense for accused West Liberty-Salem shooter

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — The attorney for the teen accused of shooting two students at a Champaign County school says his client will plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

17-year-old Ely Serna is accused of shooting two students inside West Liberty-Salem High School in January.

A judge earlier this month ruled Serna would be tried as an adult on 12 counts, including attempted murder and felonious assault.

In a document filed in Champaign County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Serna’s attorney filed notice of the insanity plea.

Serna’s family has retained Dr. Daniel Davis to evaluate their son, and filed a request to grant Dr. Davis access to Serna at the Central Ohio Youth Center, where Serna is being held on $1 million bond.

A judge has set a trial date for August 21, with hearings happening before school begins. A pretrial hearing for this case has been scheduled for August 7.

