Black groups in Cincinnati upset by 2nd mistrial

Ray Tensing reacts as Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz declares a mistrial in the retrial of Tensing Friday, June 23, 2017, in Cincinnati. Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, was charged with murdering Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.  Jurors deliberated more than 30 hours over five days. (Cara Owsley /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Members of the Black Lives Matter movement and other civil rights groups are expressing outrage over the second mistrial in the case of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist during a traffic stop.

Brian Taylor of the Black Lives Matter movement in Cincinnati calls the mistrial in Officer Ray Tensing’s case “blatant injustice” and a “textbook example” of institutionalized racism at work. Tensing killed Sam DuBose in 2015 after pulling him over for a missing front license plate.

Dozens of people demonstrated in steady rain outside the Hamilton County courthouse.

The local NAACP chapter says the case is another example that a police officer can “get away with murder” if the victim is black.

