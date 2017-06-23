Cloudy, rain and scattered storms fill your Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings is keeping an eye on clouds and rain moving through the area Friday.

Tara says rain will pick up Friday afternoon and can be heavy at times.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until late Friday night. The National Weather Service says rain will slowly move to the southeast Friday afternoon and could bring between one and three inches of rain.


Drivers are reminded to use caution when approaching dips and underpass.

