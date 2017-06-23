Cloudy, rain and scattered storms fill your Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings is keeping an eye on clouds and rain moving through the area Friday.

Tara says rain will pick up Friday afternoon and can be heavy at times.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until late Friday night. The National Weather Service says rain will slowly move to the southeast Friday afternoon and could bring between one and three inches of rain.



Live Doppler 2HD Radar Interactive Radar Future Trac Midwest National Northeast Northwest Southeast Southwest

Drivers are reminded to use caution when approaching dips and underpass.

Stay with 2 NEWS and WDTN.com all day for the latest news and weather developments.

Stay in the know and download the 2 NEWS and Storm Team 2 Weather Apps. Get customized alerts to news and weather where you are. Send us photos and video of what you see using the ReportIt! feature.