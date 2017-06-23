Family of Sam DuBose demands another retrial, calls for peaceful protest

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – A second mistrial has been declared in the Ray Tensing trial after a jury said it could not come to a unanimous decision.

The jury deliberated for more than 31 hours on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter against the former University of Cincinnati officer who shot unarmed motorist Sam DuBose during a July 2015 traffic stop.

In the wake of a second mistrial, Audrey DuBose, the mother of Sam DuBose, released a statement on the family’s behalf demanding another retrial and urging for peaceful protests.

“The family sincerely thanks the community for all of their support during these difficult times. The family commends the prosecutors for their strong presentation in this case but we are outraged that a second jury has now failed to convict Ray Tensing for the murder of our beloved Sam DuBose. We stand with the families of Terrance Crutcher of Oklahoma, Philando Castile of Minnesota, Freddie Gray of Maryland, and Sylville Smith of Wisconsin and demand justice for all these men who have been murdered by police officers who have escaped guilty verdicts. We demand another retrial. We call on the community to join us in peaceful protest of this unjust result,” the statement reads.

Al Gerhardstein, the family’s attorney, said that on behalf of the family, he has called on Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac to investigate Sgt. Heine, the lead investigator who “surprised the prosecution with testimony she volunteered which helped Ray Tensing’s defense.”