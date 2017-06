PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash involving a semi-truck has closed the westbound lanes of I-70.

The crash happened on I-70 near Shields Road, about 2 miles east of US-127, shortly before noon Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS a semi is on its side between milepost 12 and 13. There is no word yet on injuries.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and we will keep you updated when new information is available.