DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There has been an incident with a plane at the air show.

The incident happened shortly before 12:30 pm at the Dayton International Airport where aircraft and crews are practice for the Vectren Dayton Air Show.

Montgomery County dispatchers tell 2 NEWS a plane has run off the end of the runway. There is no word yet if there are any injuries from this incident.

2 NEWS has crews on the scene and we will keep you updated with the latest information as soon as we learn it.