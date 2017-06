MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – Here’s something your family can do for the fourth of July.

Kings Island is honoring the fourth of July for four days at the park.

The park will be open until midnight and have firework displays July 1 to July 4.

Park visitors can enjoy two additional hours in the park each day.

Tomorrow (6/24) begins a stretch of six straight Saturdays the park will be open for two additional hours until midnight. pic.twitter.com/UbxPA7hQBq — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) June 23, 2017

RT if you'd rather be riding the tallest and fastest roller coaster at Kings Island, Diamondback, right now! pic.twitter.com/bgjv3p4xUn — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) June 23, 2017