DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for a new job?

All Korger locations are looking to hire new employees.

The event will be Saturday, June 24 from 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Kroger is hiring for 800 open positions at all Kroger locations, including:

Deli/Bakery

Meat/Seafood

Starbucks

Grocery

ClickList

The company asks that job seekers to fill out an online application before going to the job fair.