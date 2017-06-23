Local bookstore hosts benefit bookfair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  An author that was in the Montgomery County foster care system wrote a book about a life experience.

Shamane Howe spent seven years in the Montgomery County foster care system.

Howe’s book is called Leading Lady .

The Barnes & Noble Dayton Mall location will host the a book fair to benefit the Montgomery County Children Services Division.

The event is Saturday, June 24.

Howe is signing autographs, from at the book fair from noon to 2:00 p.m.

Barnes & Noble will contribute a percentage of every sale made with a special Book fair voucher to Montgomery County Children Services. Vouchers will be available online at the Children Services website.

You can also shop in support of Children Services online June 24-29.

