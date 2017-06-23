Mom on Facebook while baby drowns in filling bathtub

By Published:
AP Photo

RENO, Texas (AP) — A 21-year-old North Texas woman is jailed on charges of injury to a child after authorities say she was messaging on Facebook rather than focusing on her 8-month-old daughter in a filling bathtub where the baby drowned.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports three other small children of Cheyenne Summer Stuckey are in the care of state child welfare officials after the death earlier this month of her daughter, Zayla Hernandez.

According to an arrest affidavit, Stuckey told a sheriff’s detective that while the baby was in the tub, she was on Facebook, messaging a neighbor who had accused her of stealing a package. The document also shows Stuckey used Facebook to discuss types of drug paraphernalia with someone else.

Stuckey is held on $50,000 bond in the Parker County jail.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s