More evacuations ordered near wildfire in Utah

Clouds of smoke from a wildfire approach Panguitch, northeast of Brian Head, Utah, Thursday, June 22, 2017. A wildfire near Brian Head, Utah, that has forced hundreds of people to evacuate has doubled in size in high winds and drove out residents of 400 additional homes, authorities said Thursday. (KUTV via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials have ordered more evacuations in Utah communities near a wildfire that’s burned 13 homes and eight outbuildings.

Fire spokeswoman Erin Darboven said residents and visitors in two communities and a campground were told to leave Friday after the fire burning near the ski town of Brian Head doubled in size overnight.

Darboven said Brian Head along with half a dozen small mountain communities and several campgrounds are all under evacuation orders.

Darboven did not know how many homes were evacuated or the number of residents who fled.

Fire officials say hundreds of people have been out of their homes since the fire ignited Saturday.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office did not return messages seeking more information.

