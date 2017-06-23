Police: Ex-doctor who ran pill mill shot in home invasion

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a former doctor and Ohio University trustee who pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion and running a pill mill in Columbus has been shot in an apparent home invasion.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Kevin Lake was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Maj. Steve Tucker says Lake’s son called 911 Thursday morning and reported hearing gunshots after someone tried to break into the home. The officer says the family had recently received a written threat.

Lake pleaded guilty in January to evading $3.5 million in taxes and serving hundreds of patients daily at Columbus Southern Medical Center for prescriptions of oxycodone, hydrocodone and Xanax.

Lake resigned as a university trustee Jan. 21.

The shooting is under investigation.

