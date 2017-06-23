Police: Suspect steals cellphone at a park

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A trip to the park turned into a robbery for a woman.

Police say the woman was with her kids at a park Thursday.

According to the police report, the suspect tapped the woman on her shoulder and punched the woman’s face with her fist.

Police say the suspect grabbed the woman’s phone and took off in a quick manner heading east on Pierce Street.

Police found the suspect on South Findlay Street and Davis Avenue and took the stolen cellphone.

Police say the woman’s right side of her face was red from being hit.