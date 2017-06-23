Police: Suspect steals cellphone at a park

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A trip to the park turned into a robbery for a woman.

Police say the woman was with her kids at a park Thursday.

According to the police report, the suspect tapped the woman on her shoulder and punched the woman’s face with her fist.

Police say the suspect grabbed the woman’s phone and took off in a quick manner heading east on Pierce Street.

Police found the suspect on South Findlay Street and Davis Avenue and took the stolen cellphone.

Police say the woman’s right side of her face was red from being hit.

 

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s