Six run 6th leads Dragons over Captains 8-3

Dayton, Ohio—The Dayton Dragons scored six runs in the sixth inning to overcome a 3-2 deficit and defeat the Lake County Captains 8-3 on Friday night at Fifth Third Field.  The Dragons and Captains have split the first two games of the second half.

The Dragons took an early lead when Jose Siri and Taylor Trammell both connected on solo home runs in the first inning to make it 2-0.  Siri’s homer was his seventh of the season while Trammell connected on his sixth.

Lake County battled back, scoring two runs in the fourth to tie the game, and they took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth on a solo home run by Gavin Collins.

But the Dragons erupted for a big inning in the bottom of the sixth.  They loaded the bases with one out and tied the game when Bruce Yari scored on a wild pitch.  They took a 4-3 lead on an infield single by Michael Beltre to bring in Hector Vargas.  Then with two outs, Tyler Stephenson hit a ground ball towards the middle.  Lake County shortstop Miguel Eladio made a nice play to field the ball, but his throw to first was to the home plate side of the bag and skidded off the glove of the first baseman, allowing two runs to score.  John Sansone followed with a two-run single off the glove of the shortstop to make it 8-3 and complete the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Ty Boyles bounced back from a rough outing to earn the win and improve his record to 3-2.  Boyles worked six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with one walk and a season-high nine strikeouts.  Reliever Carlos Machorro worked two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with no walks and a strikeout.  Lucas Benenati pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out two.

The Dragons finished with 12 hits and went 5 for 10 with men in scoring position.  Trammell went 3 for 5 with a home run.  Siri had two hits including a home run and scored two runs.  Hector Vargas had two hits and a walk.

Up Next:  The Dragons host the Captains on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field in the third game of the series.  Wennington Romero (3-3, 4.15) will start for the Dragons against Lake County’s Luis Jimenez (0-2, 6.16).  The game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26).

