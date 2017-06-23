Skin safety in the summer sun

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) Summer has officially begun and that means many of us will be hitting to pool or spending time by the pool but it’s also a time to be careful. Too much sun can damage your skin.

Many of us enjoy fun in the sun. But too much fun and too much sun can cause problems later on.

Doctor Gary Palmer Dermatologist says, “The damage that occurs is cumulative so you want to protect it at all times.”

Doctor Gary Palmer says prevention is the key. Skin cancer isn’t the only concern. Palmer says too many sunburns can cause brown spots, thin skin and easy bruising. And just because the sun may not be out doesn’t mean you should ditch the protection.

“Clouds block some of the sun but you can still get sunburned on a cloudy day. It’s better to prevent than to treat,” Palmer says.

Sunscreen is the first line of defense but the higher the S-P-F number doesn’t make too big of a difference.

“Well a little bit about 5 percent so the difference between a 30 and a 100 is about five percent. studies have shown the higher strengths do work a bit better protection because we don’t apply it correctly,” Palmer explains.

Doctor Palmer suggests applying sunscreen with at least an SPF of 15 about 15 minutes before heading outside. And to reapply at least every two hours. In addition to sunscreen Palmer suggests wearing light protective clothing to cover your arms, hands and neck.

“We see a lot of skin cancer on the ears so if you’re working out in the yard you can wear something with a broad rim,” Palmer says.

It may not be the best fashion accessory while you’re at the pool but it will keep your skin safe and looking great for years to come.