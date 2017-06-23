Skin safety in the summer sun

By Published:
(WKBN Photo)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) Summer has officially begun and that means many of us will be hitting to pool or spending time by the pool but it’s also a time to be careful. Too much sun can damage your skin.

Many of us enjoy fun in the sun. But too much fun and too much sun can cause problems later on.

Doctor Gary Palmer Dermatologist says, “The damage that occurs is cumulative so you want to protect it at all times.”

Doctor Gary Palmer says prevention is the key. Skin cancer isn’t the only concern. Palmer says too many sunburns can cause brown spots, thin skin and easy bruising. And just because the sun may not be out doesn’t mean you should ditch the protection.

“Clouds block some of the sun but you can still get sunburned on a cloudy day. It’s better to prevent than to treat,” Palmer says.

Sunscreen is the first line of defense but the higher the S-P-F number doesn’t make too big of a difference.

“Well a little bit about 5 percent so the difference between a 30 and a 100 is about five percent. studies have shown the higher strengths do work a bit better protection because we don’t apply it correctly,” Palmer explains.

Doctor Palmer suggests applying sunscreen with at least an SPF of 15 about 15 minutes before heading outside. And to reapply at least every two hours. In addition to sunscreen Palmer suggests wearing light protective clothing to cover your arms, hands and neck.

“We see a lot of skin cancer on the ears so if you’re working out in the yard you can wear something with a broad rim,” Palmer says.

It may not be the best fashion accessory while you’re at the pool but it will keep your skin safe and looking great for years to come.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s