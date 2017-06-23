Sobriety checkpoints planned Friday, Saturday

Published:
(Photo/WDTN Staff)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County is holding a sobriety checkpoint Friday in Dayton.

The checkpoint will begin at 9;00 pm in the area of North Gettysburg Avenue and Kings Highway. Dayton police officers, along with officers from the task force, will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.

The task force will also hold a checkpoint in the Trotwood area Saturday. The specific location of that will not be announced until Saturday morning.

According to the task force, in 2016 there were 596 alcohol-related crashes in Montgomery County alone. Those crashes killed 14 people and injured another 273. The majority of the deadliest crashes occur on weekends, the task force said.

