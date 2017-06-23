Social media misunderstanding causes panic in Ohio

Luigi's Restaurant in Ireland is closing but people in Akron, OH thought their Luigi's was the one shutting its doors.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A misunderstanding on social media caused panic in Ohio when restaurant-goers thought an iconic pizza and spaghetti restaurant was closing.

While it is true that Luigi’s Restaurant is closing, it is not the location in Akron. The Facebook post announcing the closing came from a store in Fife, Scotland.

Facebook users in Ohio quickly shared the post however, commenting with messages of disbelief and sadness.

Jen Mock tells the Akron Beacon Journal the Akron restaurant manager received several calls from customers concerned about the store closing. Mock says she “about died” when she found the original post was from Scotland.

Fans of the unaffiliated restaurant in Scotland were sad about their restaurant closing.

Luigi’s Restaurant has been an Akron staple since 1949.

 

