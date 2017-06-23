Thunderbird pilot, passenger listed in good condition after mishap

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 News Reporter Charlisa Gordon is live with team coverage of the Thunderbird Jet mishap.

Representatives from the US Air Force Thunderbird told 2 NEWS a pilot and an aircraft maintainer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are both in good condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

Thunderbird Commander Jason heard told 2 NEWS the passenger Staff Sgt. Kenneth Cordova had no visible injuries and the pilot Capt. Erik Gonsalves suffered cuts and injuries to his leg.

No word yet on when the two will be released and back in the air once again.