Update on Congressman Scalise’s condition

MedStar Washington Hospital Center Director of Trauma Dr. Jack Sava speaks during a news conference in Washington, Friday, June 16, 2017, about the condition of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. who was shot in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, during a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Doctors say Congressman Scalise is in fair condition and is in the process of healing and rehabilitation.

The MedStar Washington Hospital Center has been actively tweeting and updating the public about Congressman Scalise’s condition.

Today, this tweet came from the congressman’s twitter account:

 

Scalise, the House majority whip, was one of five people shot when a gunman opened fire June 14 as the Republican team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. He has required surgery several times since the shooting.

