Update on Congressman Scalise’s condition

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Doctors say Congressman Scalise is in fair condition and is in the process of healing and rehabilitation.
The MedStar Washington Hospital Center has been actively tweeting and updating the public about Congressman Scalise’s condition.
Today, this tweet came from the congressman’s twitter account:
Scalise, the House majority whip, was one of five people shot when a gunman opened fire June 14 as the Republican team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. He has required surgery several times since the shooting.