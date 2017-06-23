Update on Congressman Scalise’s condition

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Doctors say Congressman Scalise is in fair condition and is in the process of healing and rehabilitation.

The MedStar Washington Hospital Center has been actively tweeting and updating the public about Congressman Scalise’s condition.

June 23: Updated condition of Rep. Scalise: https://t.co/9nkEKuUduT — MedStar Washington (@MedStarWHC) June 23, 2017

Today, this tweet came from the congressman’s twitter account:

Update on the condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise, courtesy of @MedStarWHC: pic.twitter.com/hKClrLtUBI — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 23, 2017

Scalise, the House majority whip, was one of five people shot when a gunman opened fire June 14 as the Republican team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. He has required surgery several times since the shooting.