VIRAL: UT professor’s response to student who missed class for baby

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A University of Tennessee’s social media post is going viral. Morgan King had to miss class because she couldn’t find someone to watch her 3-month-old daughter Korbyn. It was her response from her professor that surprised her so much.

In an email, the professor told King the next time she had trouble finding a sitter to feel free to bring Korbyn to class. The professor even offered to hold the 3-month-old so King could still pay attention to class and take notes.

King posted the note to Twitter where it’s been shared nearly 25,000 times.

“I literally started crying because it’s just so rare, especially teachers in general nowadays. They care to help the students and their obligations outside of the classroom. The fact that somebody was just willing to work with me and to excuse me from the quiz I missed and how to get caught up on that assignment, it just showed that she cared more about, not that I missed class that day. She really just wants me to succeed in that class,” said King.

King has had a tough time recently. She lost her mother to breast cancer last year and she’s working hard to finish her degree. The class she missed was a child and family studies class. King says she wants to work with children with special needs.

Told my professor I missed class yesterday bc I couldn't find childcare & this was her response. I'm literally crying. So blessed/thankful😩😭 pic.twitter.com/3QaThJRXdo — Morgan King (@morgantking) June 16, 2017