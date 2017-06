DAYTON – A 3-year-old was reportedly struck by a vehicle Sunday evening.

Crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Grove Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the child was awake and crying, and has a foot injury. The driver of the vehicle did stop and is on scene.

The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

