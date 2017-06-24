Lower humidity and sunshine for the weekend.

Lots of activities going on around Dayton this weekend.  Luckily the rain has pushed out and sunshine with high pressure, lower humidity and cooler temperatures is the trend for the weekend.  Just because it is cooler out, you will still need the sunscreen at all of these outdoor events.  The UV index is running high.

TODAY:  Partly sunny.  Very slim chance of a spotty shower this afternoon.  High 77

TONIGHT:  Clear to partly cloudy.  Cool.  Low 55

SUNDAY:  Partly sunny.  Spotty shower?  High 73

Overall the weekend will be breezy with a mix a clouds and sunshine.  Both days, there is a very slim chance of an isolated shower.  Next week temperatures will continue to be below average.

