Captains crank 4 HR’s in blowout win over Dragons

Dayton, Ohio—Lake County’s Logan Ice hit two home runs including a grand slam and drove in seven runs to lead the Captains to a 15-6 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon. The Captains won three-of-four in the series to open the second half at Fifth Third Field.

The Dragons led 1-0 through four innings as Dayton starting pitcher Scott Moss retired the first 12 batters of the game, striking out six. But the Captains got to Moss for five runs in the fifth inning, keyed by Ice’s three-run home run, to take a 5-1. Ice blasted a grand slam in the sixth as Lake County increased their lead to 10-1 and took command of the game.

Dayton’s Jose Siri hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, his ninth homer of the year. The blast gave Siri home runs in three consecutive games and eight homers in his last 27 games since May 21.

The Dragons finished with eight hits, led by Michael Beltre, who collected three hits including two doubles and an RBI single. Cassidy Brown drove in a pair of runs with a single in the ninth inning.

Moss (9-3) was charged with the loss. After four perfect innings, he faced nine batters in the fifth and did not come out for the sixth. He allowed five runs on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. The Dragons finished the game with infielder Gabriel Ovalle on the mound. Ovalle worked the top of the ninth inning, surrendering four hits and four runs as he became the second position player to pitch in a game for the Dragons this season.

The four-game series featured 15 home runs including 10 by Lake County. The five hit by the Dragons included three by Siri.

Up Next: The Dragons (1-3, 42-32) travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan to open a four-game series with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Monday at 7:00 p.m. Tony Santillan (4-3, 3.10) will start for the Dragons against West Michigan’s Tom de Blok (0-0, 1.62).