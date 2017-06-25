Highs in the 70s with a cool breeze and sunshine today.

By Published:

Morning sunshine gives way to some scattered cumulus clouds today.  Breezy, with highs in the low 70s.  The outdoor activities continue in the area with the air show, rail fest and the baseball game being some of the major highlights.  Remember the sunscreen this afternoon and to reapply it every so often.

TODAY:  Becoming partly sunny and pleasant.  Spotty shower? High 73

TONIGHT:  Becoming mostly clear. Low 53

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with just a slight chance for a spotty shower. High 72

Temperatures stay below normal through the first part of the new work week. Rain chances remain low for the next several days.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s