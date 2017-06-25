Highs in the 70s with a cool breeze and sunshine today.

Morning sunshine gives way to some scattered cumulus clouds today. Breezy, with highs in the low 70s. The outdoor activities continue in the area with the air show, rail fest and the baseball game being some of the major highlights. Remember the sunscreen this afternoon and to reapply it every so often.

TODAY: Becoming partly sunny and pleasant. Spotty shower? High 73

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low 53

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with just a slight chance for a spotty shower. High 72

Temperatures stay below normal through the first part of the new work week. Rain chances remain low for the next several days.