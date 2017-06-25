Jefferson Twp. suspect wanted for assault with a hammer in custody

JEFFERSON TWP., (WDTN) – Officials have detained a suspect believed to be connected to an assault with a hammer Sunday night.

The suspect walked into Clean Water Ltd., 300 Cherokee Dr. bloody and naked around 7:30 p.m. Officials say he told employees that he had been ‘out killing people’. Crews surrounded the building and used a K-9 to draw the suspect out of the business after employees evacuated.

Officials say the suspect was taken into custody about an hour after they were dispatched to the scene.

He was wanted in connection to an assault that took place earlier in the evening. That assault involved hitting someone with a hammer in the Drexel area in the 20-block of S. Northhampton Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

No charges have been officially filed. 2 NEWS will update the story as it develops.

