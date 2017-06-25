Ohio AG DeWine expected to make big announcement at annual social

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is scheduled to make an appearance Sunday where he’s widely expected to announce he’s running for governor.

The 70-year-old Republican, a former U.S. senator and lieutenant governor, plans remarks at his annual ice cream social at his Cedarville home in southwest Ohio. The social has become a mainstay of Ohio summer politics.

It’s not clear how well DeWine’s traditional political profile will serve him in a national political climate that’s been upended by President Donald Trump. DeWine’s two announced Republican challengers are already employing some of Trump’s populist campaign tactics.