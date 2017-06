SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A two car crash in Sidney kills one person and sends several to the hospital.

It happened at the intersection of Royan Avenue and Court Street just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a vehicle traveling south on Royan turned onto Court Street, hitting another vehicle on the driver’s side.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Several others were taken to Wilson Memorial for treatment.

The Sidney Police Department is investigating.