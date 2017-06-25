Several Ohio government websites hacked Sunday afternoon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several Ohio government websites were apparently hacked Sunday to broadcast an anti-government message.

“You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries,” the message says. It includes the phrase “I Love Islamic state.”

Affected websites include the Ohio First Lady’s office, the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, and the Ohio Office of Workforce Transformation. There are at least 7 sites affected. All sites appear to be inactive as of 1:05pm.

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel posted about the alleged hack on Sunday morning.

NBC4 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, Gov. John Kasich’s office, and several other officials for more information on this incident.