DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Despite the United States Air Force Thunderbirds not taking to the sky over the weekend, thousands were in attendance and the Vectren Dayton Air Show ends on a high note Sunday.

Oohs in ahhs can be heard by onlookers as they took in the aerial performance at this year’s show.

The Thunderbirds being grounded, did not stop show or the masses from filling the grounds at the Dayton International Airport for the highflying 2 day event to watch aerial stunts; turns, Loops and barrel rolls.

The air show is estimated to bring in $2.6M into the region’s economy annually. The official numbers for the 2017 airshow will be released on Monday.