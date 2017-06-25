Vectren Dayton Air Show ends on a high note

By Published:
GEICO Skytypers/Vectren Dayton Air Show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Despite the United States Air Force Thunderbirds not taking to the sky over the weekend, thousands were in attendance and the Vectren Dayton Air Show ends on a high note Sunday.

Oohs in ahhs can be heard by onlookers as they took in the aerial performance at this year’s show.

The Thunderbirds being grounded, did not stop show or the masses from filling the grounds at the Dayton International Airport for the highflying 2 day event to watch aerial stunts; turns, Loops and barrel rolls.

The air show is estimated to bring in $2.6M into the region’s economy annually.  The official numbers for the 2017 airshow will be released on Monday.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s